IGP: Amar Singh exit won’t affect 1MDB probe

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during the handover ceremony in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Investigations into 1MDB will not be disrupted by Commercial Crimes Investigations Department chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh's retirement, said the inspector-general of police today

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the probe will now be handled by Deputy Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin, whom he said would continue the good work started of by Amar.

“Definitely. Not only investigations concerning 1MDB, but other investigations would also be taken over and handled by Datuk Saiful, as the acting director of CCID,” he said during a press conference at the Police Training Centre this morning.

Amar officially retired today and had led the probes into 1MDB, including the high profile raids on several residences linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Among the notable incidents during investigations while under Amar’s supervision was the seizure of over RM1.1 billion worth of jewellery, cash, designer handbags and other luxury items from those residences.

Mohamad Fuzi added that there was a strong team of CCID investigators overseeing the probe and he expressed his confidence in their abilities.

“The good work shown by Datuk Seri Amar will be continued by those taking over, where officers involved will continue their investigations,” he said.

Amar is retiring after a 35-year career in the force.

His mandatory retirement had been in June this year, but his tenure was extended by the government for six months in order to allow him to keep working the 1MDB investigations.

The probes have resulted in formal charges against Najib, former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Irwan Serigar, fugitive financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, and three former 1MDB officials, among others.