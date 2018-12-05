Youth and Sports Ministry says will work with AG's Department to address KLSC issues

Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad recommended for punitive measures to be taken against KBS and the Transport Ministry, following the tabling of the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2017 Series 2 in Parliament. — Picture by Razak Ghazal

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) said today it will work closely with the Auditor-General's Department the latter recommended punitive measures to be taken against ministry, particularly over the handling of the Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC).

In a statement today, KBS said the the two agencies have also agreed KLSC is in good condition, despite KLSC's temporary closure ― which includes the National Sports Complex.

“With regards to Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC), Bukit Jalil, KBS would like to emphasise that the safety aspect of the public and its customers using these facilities is always a priority at all times.

“KBS will not compromise with any party who fails to comply with established safety procedures. This is to ensure that the public and the customer can use the facilities provided safely, and carry out their activities well.

In addition, KBS will work closely with the Auditor-General's Department, to take corrective measures as suggested,” the statement read.

KBS said that all stadiums and physical infrastructure at KLSC has also obtained a Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC), making it completely safe to use.

This the ministry said, is evidenced by the success of the venues at KLSC in hosting major events, including international events such as the Kuala Lumpur 2017 and The Kuala Lumpur Major 2018.

The Auditor-General had on Monday, recommended for punitive measures to be taken against KBS and the Transport Ministry, following the tabling of the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2017 Series 2 in Parliament.

However, Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad clarified that such measures do not mean a wrongdoing has been proven.

“Say for example if a public servant had been negligent, then the Public Service Department need to probe further.

“When I say punitive, I meant that further investigations needed to be conducted as it has the potential to become punitive so it all depends on the investigations carried out,” she said.

Madinah again reiterated that this does not mean a punishment has to be meted out immediately.

The LKAN 2017 Series 2 contains 298 recommendations aimed at improving weaknesses in the public sector.