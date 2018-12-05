CityOne mall explosion not an act of terrorism, Sarawak police confirm

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dzuraidi Ibrahim speaks to the media, December 5 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 5 ― Sarawak police today ruled out any acts of terrorism in the explosion at CityOne Megamall at Jalan Song here yesterday afternoon.

Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dzuraidi Ibrahim said the investigation by the police on the explosion did not indicate any elements of terrorism were involved.

“Our investigation also showed that there are no elements of criminal acts,” he told reporters at the scene of the explosion here.

Dzuraidi said the police have classified the death of the three victims as sudden death.

He said the classification is based on post-mortem conducted at the Sarawak General Hospital.

They are O Kui Lim,49, Chin Hsien Loong, 29, both Sarawakians, and Tchee Kiam Jong, 24, from Penang.

State Fire and Rescue chief Khirudin Drahman, at the same press conference, said the search and rescue personnel found no more victims left under the robbles at the scene of the explosion.

He said samples from the explosion have been collected for analysis and further investigation what triggered the explosion.

“Forensic personnel will arrive from Kuala Lumpur later today to conduct tests on the samples” Khirudin said.

Megamall director Stephen Long Tine Chung, at the same press conference, expressed his sympathies to the victims.

He said he cried when he visited them at Sarawak General Hospital, Borneo Medical Centre and Timberland Medical Centre.

“We are very sad, very grieved over this incident where we lost three lives. We are very sad to see the families who lost their loves one.

“It is so depressing to see the victims with burns over their bodies,” he said.

He pledged his financial support to all the victims and their families.

“This Nene Chicken restaurant was supposed to open today. Our workers and friends are doing their last touch up for them to serve everyone. But unfortunately everything changed,” Long said.

He said his wife Sim Ewe Kee, Jonathan Long and son in law Johny Lau were looking after the final touch up when the explosion occurred.

He said his son in law suffered 20 per cent burns on his body.

“ And my son in law was in kitchen at that time,” he said.

According the Sarawak Fire Department, 41 persons were injured and three died in the explosion.

Many were admitted to three hospitals with serious burns over their bodies.

CityOne Megamall has ordered closed until further notice.