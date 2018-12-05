Saying ‘Merry Christmas’ only a greeting to Christians, FT mufti tells Muslims

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri says Muslims are not forbidden from wishing Christians ‘Merry Christmas’ as it is only a greeting to express happiness for those who celebrate the festival. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri sees nothing wrong with Muslims wishing Christians “Merry Christmas”, saying it is only a greeting for the festive occasion and not glorifying another religion.

The Federal Territories mufti reiterated a 2007 fatwa that Muslims are not forbidden from offering such greetings with Christmas round the corner, as conservative adherents of the faith argue they shouldn’t.

“Muslims can wish Christians Merry Christmas, as long as their religion is not glorified.

“It’s only a greeting to express happiness for those who celebrate the festival,” he was quoted saying by Malay daily mStar today.

Zulkifli said the National Fatwa Committee Council meeting in 2007 had decided that greetings through cards, emails or text messages to non-Muslims during their festivals is permissible.

He stressed that it is important to create awareness among Muslims on this issue to avoid confusion and disharmony with followers of other religions.

Zulkifli had spoken about the issue in 2016.