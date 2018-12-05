Amar Singh retires as CCID chief

Datuk Seri Amar Singh speaks during the handover ceremony in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — After helming Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crimes Investigations Department for almost 14 months and spending 35-years in the force, Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh is stepping down as the unit’s director and retiring.

Taking over Amar’s position is his former deputy, Deputy Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin, who will be acting director.

The handover of duties was carried during an event at the Police Training Centre here this morning.

Amar, who was initially due to retire on June 6, had his tenure extended for six-months to facilitate the investigations into 1MDB. The extension officially ends today.

When addressing the crowd present for his handing-over ceremony, Amar expressed his gratitude to the police force for the opportunities afforded to him during his decorated career.

“I thank you all for the support and confidence afforded to me during my service as a policeman.

“I had the best team to work with who made my work much easier to do, and for that, I salute them,” said Amar during his speech.

Witnessing the handover was Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who praised Amar for his illustrious service in the police force.

“What is for certain is that he leaves behind a legacy of his own within the history of the Royal Malaysia Police.

“His excellent service has seen him helm important and challenging positions, with full responsibility and commitment.

“What is clear is the personality and leadership style exhibited by Datuk Seri Amar proves he is a valuable asset to the force,” said Mohamad Fuzi about Amar.