Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning today on continued selling in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 11.19am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged down 8.86 points to 1,686.17 from yesterday’s close of 1,694.99.

The index opened 11.41 points weaker at 1,683.58.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 461 to 149, with 273 counters unchanged, 985 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume stood at 862.92 million units valued at RM515.90 million.

Maybank fell two sen to RM9.40, Tenaga declined 24 sen to RM13.90, while Public Bank rose two sen to RM24.90 and Petronas Chemicals was one sen better at RM9.16.

Of actives, Bumi Armada slipped one sen to 16 sen, Main Market debutant Techbond Group jumped 20 sen to 86 sen, Tatt Giap inched up two sen to 19.5 sen and AirAsia X was one sen better at 24 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 106.80 points to 11,650.87, the FBM 70 depreciated 121.31 points to 13,484.39 and the FBM Ace Index was 19.08 points weaker at 4,786.20.

The FBM Emas Index dropped 76.08 points to 11,625.91 and the FBMT 100 Index lost 71.61 points to 11,500.37.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was down 54.01 points to 6,882.95, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.07 points easier at 169.32 and the Financial Services Index lost 12.47 points to 17,433.75. ― Bernama