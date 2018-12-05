Ernie Zakri leaves decision to her management team

Ernie Zakri is being considered to replace Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza to sing 'Anta Permana'. — Picture via Instagram @erniezakri

PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Singer Ernie Zakri considered being Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin’s replacement singer for Anta Permana in Muzik Muzik next year as an honour.

Touched by the offer, Ernie however will leave it to her management to decide.

“I was overwhelmed when the singer, whom I regard as a legend, gave me the opportunity to take her the place to sing her song.

“To me, it is a great honour and I’m grateful for the trust that has been given by the singer who has my utmost respect.

“But I can’t comment more on it as it was just a proposal,” she told BH Online.

The last time Siti appeared in Anugerah Juara Lagu was in 2007 with Destinasi Cinta.

Recently, Anta Permana composers Hael Husaini and Ezra Kong voiced their intentions to nominate the song for Muzik Muzik.

Siti, who said she does not want to compete in Muzik Muzik anymore, suggested Ernie as her replacement.

Ernie, who was Bintang RTM 2009 winner, had in February won Best Vocals through her duet song with Syamel, Aku Cinta, at Anugerah Juara Lagu 32.