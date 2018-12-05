On duty policeman killed, another injured after hit by car

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― A policeman from the Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB), Travers Police Station was killed while his partner was seriously injured after being hit by a car that skidded at Jalan Semantan here early today.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the victim Constable Mohd Zamri Sinsian, 26, died at the scene while his colleague Constable Osman Ibrahim suffered serious head injuries.

He said in the 3.50am incident, the duo were checking a vehicle by the roadside.

“Suddenly a car driven by a local man, age 44, descended from the hill slope and crashed into the victims,” he said when contacted.

He added that the victim’s body was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem while the injured policeman was sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre.

Another policeman, Corporal Mohd Samsul Ishak, who was also at the scene escaped unhurt.

Zulkefly said the car driver has been detained and taken to JSPT for an alcohol test. ― Bernama