The Creme Shop unveils K-beauty makeup collection

The Creme Shop is known for its K-beauty infused approach to skincare solutions and beauty tools. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 5 — Skincare brand The Creme Shop is the latest beauty label to move into colour cosmetics.

The LA company, known for its K-beauty infused approach to skincare solutions and beauty tools, is launching a 220-piece makeup line yesterday, reports WWD. The new series will cover products for the eyes, lips and face, such as bronzer, cushion highlighters and brow markers.

“The collection is meant to inspire playful experimentation,” Olive Kim, executive director of The Creme Shop, told WWD. “Integrating K-beauty skin-care ingredients into colour cosmetics gives an overall better beauty look for the customers.”

The new line, which will launch online and at around 2,000 CVS stores, 15 Riley Rose locations and Macy's (from next year), is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding K-beauty inspired sphere. Last month, fashion house Moschino jumped on the K-beauty bandwagon via a makeup collaboration with the South Korean beauty brand Tonymoly, while Sephora unveiled its first-ever K-beauty colour cosmetics collaboration in partnership with Memebox back in September. Peach & Lily, a go-to destination for US-based fans of Korean beauty products, launched its own beauty line back in July, while drugstore giant CVS also recently jumped on the trend with the exclusive launch of JOAH, a K-beauty-inspired cosmetics line created by KISS Products, Inc., this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews