Opposition MPs back separating AG’s advisory, prosecutorial roles

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― Opposition MPs have voiced their support to the government’s proposal to separate the function of the public prosecutor from the attorney general (AG) post.

During Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today, Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS) and Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN) said they would provide the government the two-thirds majority it needs to make the constitutional amendment.

Earlier while answering a question from Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul (PH), Deputy Minister in Prime Minister's Department (Law) Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the government was concerned it would not have the necessary support in the Lower House to make the amendments and separate the positions.

“If we want to separate the offices of the attorney general and the Public Prosecutor, we need to amend the Federal Constitution based on Article 159 (3). This needs two-thirds Parliament support. We don't have two-thirds majority in Parliament.

“We don't want to take the risk of the bill not being passed if it is tabled. Currently, we are discussing the matter but nothing has been decided yet. It might happen, I don't know when,” said Mohamed Hanipa.

In his subsequent question, Johari said he was confident that the Opposition would support amending the constitution to provide a separation of powers.

He added that a joint committee, which includes government and Opposition representatives should be created to discuss the matter before it is tabled in Parliament.

Johari's optimism was taken up by both PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN) with Tuan Ibrahim and Ahmad Maslan, saying they would back the government with the necessary two-thirds majority in Parliament on this matter.

“I would like to give the deputy minister a guarantee that PAS will fully support this separation of powers,” said the Islamist party's deputy president.

“If you look at the Constitution, to separate the positions will need an amendment. Have you come up with a Cabinet paper on how to implement this?” Ahmad Maslan asked.

“If you need to discuss with us (BN) and if it brings more good than bad, it won't be an issue for us to help you achieve the two-thirds majority,” he promised.

Last month, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government’s plan to separate the functions of the public prosecutor from the attorney general post had to be shelved as it involves amending the Federal Constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament.