Kanye West to feature on posthumous XXXTentacion album release

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — The rapper of Fade will perform on the track One Minute, if the recently disclosed credits for the posthumous XXXTentacion are to be believed.

One Minute will feature on the album Skins, which is due for release on December 7. Pitchfork reports that the much-awaited Kanye West opus Yandhi will also include a track with XXXTentacion, who died in a shooting in June. Since his death, the musician has featured on titles by Skrillex, Swae Lee, Lil Pump and Lil Peep.

Watch the video for Arms Around You by Lil Pump with XXXTentacion Maluma and Swae Lee on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews