Ethan Hawke joins cast of RZA’s ‘Cut Throat City’

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — The crime thriller set in New Orleans also stars Terrence Howard and Wesley Snipes.

Directed by Wu Tang Clan’s RZA, from a script by P.G. Cuscheri, the story follows four childhood friends as they return to New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina. With their homes devastated, and jobs few and far between, they turn to a local gangster for work, and are tapped to pull off a dangerous casino heist. When the heist goes wrong, the foursome are forced to fight for their survival, on the run from the crime boss as well as from two idealistic detectives.

Ethan Hawke will play Jackson Symms, a respectable city councilman and retired NOLA deputy chief who works to serve the less fortunate in the Ninth Ward.

Howard, Snipes, Eiza González, Kat Graham, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Joel David Moore, Isiah Washington, Keean Johnson, Sam Daly, Denzel Whitaker, Rob Morgan, Rich Paul, Demetrius Shipp Jr, and Shameik Moore also star.

Hawke recently co-wrote, directed and acted in Netflix’s Juliet, Naked, Blaze, and was also seen in First Reformed. — AFP-Relaxnews