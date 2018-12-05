Opec has problems with some producers, reasons for Qatar's exit must be examined, says Iran oil minister

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for an Opec meeting in Vienna, Austria June 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Dec 5 — Opec has problems with some oil producers, and the reasons for Qatar's exit from the organisation must be examined, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said yesterday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (Irna).

Qatar said on Monday it will quit Opec to focus on gas in a swipe at Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the oil exporting group which is trying to show unity in tackling an oil price slide.

“Examining the reasons for Qatar's exit from Opec is a necessity,” Zanganeh said. He added, “Opec has big problems from some oil producers which Qatar is not a part of.”

Zanganeh did not elaborate but he appeared to be noting that Qatar is not one of the problematic oil producers in Opec. — Reuters