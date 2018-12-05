Ikea is opening its first US city-centre store in Manhattan

Women visit a store of the Swedish furniture giant Ikea in Madrid’s city centre October 10, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 5 — Ikea has announced plans to open a store in Manhattan, marking the first city-centre location to open in the United States and the next step in an initiative to bring many more like it to cities around the world.

The plan follows a move the furniture retail giant has been making in recent years in Europe, opening smaller stores in cities such as Madrid, London and Hamburg, with Copenhagen, Paris and additional locations in London also in the works.

Now it seems those stores are just a start: The company recently announced plans to develop 30 new city-centre locations over the next three years, making their products accessible, car-free, to many more urban residents.

In New York, the new location will be known as “Ikea Planning Studio,” a concept Ikea says was co-created with New Yorkers who shared input during the development process. The shop will focus on “smart solutions for urban living and small spaces”, says the company, with plans to allow customers to discover and order Ikea products to be delivered to their home.

The Ikea Planning Studio — possibly the first of many — is slated to open in spring 2019 at 999 Third Avenue in Manhattan. — AFP-Relaxnews