See a teaser for the ‘Moulin Rouge!’ musical headed to Broadway

A set of the ‘Moulin Rouge!’ musical during its Boston run, designed by Derek McLane. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — Tickets are on sale now for the Broadway run of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which begins previews in late June, and the team is whetting fans’ appetites with a teaser video revealing some of the visual splendour that awaits.

Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher, the upcoming Beetlejuice) directs the musical, which finished a sold-out run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre over the summer.

The same cast will be seen in the Broadway production, including Karen Olivo (West Side Story, In the Heights), Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Les Misérables the film) and Danny Burstein (Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as well as Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder.

As in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, the stage show celebrates popular music of the last 50 years, featuring many of the songs from the movie along with more recent hits.

Previews will begin at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on June 28, followed by an opening day on July 25.

Initial tickets are available for performances through November 2019. Fin them via ticketmaster.com. — AFP-Relaxnews