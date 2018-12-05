See Jaden Smith’s anime-inspired video for ‘Goku’

Jaden Smith arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — Jaden Smith has released a self-directed video for his recent standalone single Goku, which takes its inspiration from the title character in Dragon Ball Z.

True to the Japanese anime theme of the single, the video finds Smith wearing a yellow hoodie —another nod to the animated TV show, for those in the know — and features visual effects as the rapper transforms into a superhero.

Smith dropped Goku in October, just shortly after announcing the impending arrival of his mixtape The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Story, although the single does not appear on that recording.

The Sunset Tapes followed a month later, marking a year since the release of his debut LP, Syre. — AFP-Relaxnews