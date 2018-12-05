Johor port extension: Dr M says Malaysia has not ‘touched’ Singapore’s border

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of Union of Pos Malaysia Uniformed Staff (UPUS) conference in Shah Alam December 5, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Dec 5 — Malaysia is well within its rights to extend the Johor Baru port as it has not trespassed onto Singapore’s territorial waters off Tuas, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said the distance from the border can be measured to determine the claims made by the Singaporean government.

“We can measure to see if it is true or not but we had not touched their border.

“We are still within our own waters,” he told reporters when met after launching the Union of Pos Malaysia Uniformed Staff (UPUS) conference, here, today.

