Marshmello and Bastille share new ‘Happier’ video

A screengrab from Marshmello and Bastille’s ‘Happier’ (Alternate Music Video). — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — Marshmello has shared a second video for his high-charting single Happier with Bastille, this time featuring the producer/DJ along with Bastille frontman Dan Smith performing in front of a pastel backdrop.

The original Happier video, released in September, tells a heart-warming, cinematic story of a girl and her dog as they grow up together through the years.

The video’s subject was one close to Marshmello’s heart, as he explained in a tweet, writing “I wanted this video to embrace the pain that we feel losing or sacrificing something nd the cycle of life that comes with it,” saying he hoped it could “bring closure” and “make us all happier.”

In contrast, the new video is entirely light-hearted — a happy-go-lucky, split-screen clip featuring imagery of Mylar balloons and graham crackers as well as many shots of the two performers singing, playing music and dancing.

Released in August, Happier is Marshmello’s highest-charting song so far in both the US (number three on the Billboard Hot 100) and UK (number two on the UK Singles Chart). — AFP-Relaxnews