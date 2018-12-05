Motley Crue biopic ‘The Dirty’ gets premiere date

Tommy Lee (right), Vince Neil (centre) and Nikki Sixx of the rock group Motley Crue celebrate the unveiling of their star on the Walk of Fame in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles January 25, 2006. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — A Motley Crue biopic will gets its premiere on Netflix next March, frontman Vince Neil has revealed.

Neil revealed enthusiastically via Twitter on Monday, just after having watched the film at Netflix HQ, that it will hit the streaming service on March 22.

The inspiration for the film comes from a book the US heavy metal band released in 2011 called The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. Co-written by Neil Strauss, it is a collection of raunchy stories taking readers through the success and their experiences in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the movie stars Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, with the other three band members played by Machine Gun Kelly (Tommy Lee), Douglas Booth (Nikki Sixx) and Iwan Rheon (Mick Mars). It was previously revealed that the band had recorded new music for the film, with Nikki Sixx assuring fans via Twitter that the new songs were indeed original Crue songs and that the band has been heavily involved in the making of the film. — AFP-Relaxnews