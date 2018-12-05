Netanyahu: Hezbollah dug border tunnels to insert militants into Israel

Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Gadi Eizenkot delivers a statement to the media with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, December 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

TEL AVIV, Dec 5 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that the Iran-backed Shi’ite militia Hezbollah had dug cross-border tunnels from Lebanon to insert militants into northern Israel.

Netanyahu spoke after the Israeli military said earlier in the day that it had launched an operation on the Israeli side of the border to “expose and thwart” the underground activity.

Netanyahu said Israel took the decision to act against the tunnels “weeks ago” and moved into action yesterday morning.

He said the operation would continue as long as necessary and was a “small part” of a deployment on all fronts to defend Israel. — Reuters