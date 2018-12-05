Learn to code, ‘Harry Potter’ style

Build a wand, learn to code and make magic with the Harry Potter Coding Kit by Kano. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 5 — Teens, tech buffs and Harry Potter fans will love this coding kit from the British firm, Kano, comprising a build-it-yourself wand that can interact with all kinds of things on your device screen.

The wand integrates several motion sensors and can be programmed via a computer or a mobile device, to which it connects over Bluetooth. The kit teaches the basics of programming by using code blocks to string together commands and make the wand do all kinds of magic.

The wand offers over 30 gestures, and there are more than 70 step-by-step challenges on offer to learn how to connect the code blocks. Onscreen, the wand can make pumpkins grow, feathers fly and fire flow, as well as painting pictures and making music.

The Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is available via the Kano website priced US$99.99 (RM415.66). The Kano Code app is available to download free from Google Play (Android) and the App Store (iOS).

Check out the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit in this video: — AFP-Relaxnews