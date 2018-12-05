MotoGP champion Marquez undergoes shoulder surgery

Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez celebrates after qualifying on pole for the Australian Grand Prix - at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit October 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 5 — Five-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez underwent surgery yesterday on his left shoulder after dislocating it several times this season, his Honda team announced.

The Spaniard most notably injured his shoulder while celebrating after clinching the world title in Japan in October, and was hurt again following a qualifying crash in the season-ending race in Valencia.

The 25-year-old Marquez was operated on in Barcelona and is expected to begin a six-week rehabilitation programme next week as part of his recovery.

He will then resume training ahead of the first 2019 pre-season test in February. — AFP