New AirPods with wireless charging in 2019

Apple’s AirPods currently cost US$159. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 5 — Originally launched in late 2016, a revamped version of Apple’s AirPods with wireless charging support is to hit stores in early 2019, reports specialist website 9to5Mac which cites analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is apparently about to launch an upgraded version of its AirPods in the first quarter of 2019. The new earphones will feature inductive charging, which will require the creation of a new case that will probably result in an increase in the current AirPod price of US$159 (RM660).

The rumour inevitably raises the question of the AirPower mat inductive charging station which was presented by Apple in 2017, but whose launch has since been delayed or possibly abandoned.

According to Kuo, the upgrade will be followed by a redesign of the AirPods, although the analyst does not go into details of what this will entail, which will not be scheduled before 2020.

Overall, Ming-Chi Kuo is enthusiastic about the growing market for AirPods, which he describes as Apple’s “most popular accessory ever,” and foresees sales rising to 100 million units per year between now and 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews