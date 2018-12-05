Waytha Moorthy gave statement at Bukit Aman, sources say

Sources said P. Waytha Moorthy arrived at Bukit Aman at about 5.30pm yesterday to give his statement on the case. — Picture Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Minister in the Prime Minister's Department P. Waytha Moorthy was present at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters yesterday afternoon which was believed to be giving a statement concerning his statement which was alleged to be seditious and racialist in nature.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was quoted as saying that Wayta Moorthy's statement would be investigated under the Penal Code and Sedition Act 1948.

Earlier, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Waytha Moorthy was summoned by the police following his statement in the rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.

The commotion that broke out early on Monday and Tuesday morning following the dispute on the transfer of the temple to a new site had also resulted in a police personnel being injured besides the destruction of 23 vehicles which were burnt by rioters, as well as the destruction of a building and public disturbance.

To date, 83 people had been detained to assist in investigation and of the total, 70 had been remanded in court. ― Bernama