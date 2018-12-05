Pahang Regent says media must reject false news

Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah says it is the responsibility of mainstream media practitioners to report accurate news and disclose the truth while ensuring that false news is rejected. ― Foto Bernama

KUANTAN, Dec 5 ― The media has an important role in communicating important and accurate news to the public, said the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

He said it is the responsibility of mainstream media practitioners to report accurate news and disclose the truth while ensuring that false news were rejected.

“This is because inaccurate information can spread rapidly, be exaggerated and create quite an impact on readers.

“As such it is my hope that media practitioners will educate readers and stop the spread of false news on social media to ensure peace and stability in the country,” he said at the Pahang-DRB Hicom Media Award ceremony held at Dewan Sri Mahkota, here last night.

Also present were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdi Wan Ismail and State Science, Green Technology, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Datuk Fakharuddin Mohd Arif.

At the event Bernama’s photographer Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz won second and third prizes under Best News Photography category, while part-time photographer Zulfaidi Muhammad won second prize in the Sports News Photography category. ― Bernama