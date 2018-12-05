Porn star’s lawyer Michael Avenatti abandons White House bid

Michael Avenatti, attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, leaves Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division after being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, in Culver City, California, November 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 — Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal wrangling with Donald Trump, announced yesterday he would not seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Avenatti, 47, had flirted recently with taking on Trump two years from now in what most political analysts had said would have been a long-shot bid for the White House.

But Avenatti said yesterday he had decided not to run.

“After consultation with my family and at their request, I have decided not to seek the Presidency of the United States in 2020,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

“I will continue to represent Stormy Daniels and others against Donald Trump and his cronies and will not rest until Trump is removed from office, and our republic and its values are restored,” he added.

Avenatti became a fixture on US television news networks as the attorney for Stormy Daniels as she sought to quash a non-disclosure agreement that prevented her from talking about her sexual encounter with Trump over a decade ago.

Avenatti’s star has waned following an arrest last month for domestic violence in Los Angeles. Avenatti has denied the allegations and has not been charged in the case.

In his statement, Avenatti urged the Democratic Party to nominate a candidate for 2020 capable of beating Trump.

“The party must immediately recognise that many of the likely candidates are not battletested and have no real chance at winning,” he said.

“We will not prevail in 2020 without a fighter. I remain hopeful the party finds one.” — AFP