Here are Apple’s Best Game apps of 2018

Mac, PC, and console game 'The Gardens Between' released to widespread acclaim in September 2018.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 5 — In keeping with its reputation as a design-oriented company, Apple’s four Game of the Year picks for 2018 were all deliberate, carefully composed experiences; action-oriented Battle Royale genre was named Game Trend of the Year.

Story-based physics puzzler Donut County, which asks players to become an all-swallowing hole, lavishly illustrated jigsaw adventure Gorogoa, dreamlike friendship journey The Gardens Between and sand dune surfer Alto’s Odyssey have been named Apple’s best game apps of 2018.

The quartet were included in a longer Best Apps of the Year rundown, which also included Battle Royale-style gaming — an action format that has numerous players compete to be the last person remaining after a competitive elimination round — as the Game Trend of the Year.

Donut County was iPhone Game of the Year, Gorogoa the iPad equivalent, The Gardens Between cream of the Mac crop, and Alto’s Odyssey best of Apple TV’s offerings.

Battle Royale titles Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, card, battle arena and tower defence genre hybrid Clash Royale, and card game Hearthstone were part of a four-title pool forming Gaming Trend of the Year.

A full list of both games and apps can be found within the Apple.com newsroom, with iTunes sub-pages optimised for viewing through the App Store and / or on iOS 11 devices. — AFP-Relaxnews