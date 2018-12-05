Manchester City top World Cup player pay-out table

Manchester City fans wave a flag. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 5 — Manchester City received more money from Fifa than any other club from their players’ participation at the 2018 World Cup, the European Club Association (ECA) said yesterday.

World football’s governing body gave the Premier League champions just over US$5 million (RM20.74 million) in reference to their 16 players selected for their national team for the tournament and the number of days each individual was in Russia.

Champions League winners Real Madrid earned US$4.8m and Chelsea and Manchester United both gained more than US$3.6m.

Elsewhere in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain received US$3.9m for their 12 players, Serie A champions Juventus US$3m and Bundesliga title holders Bayern Munich US$2.7m.

The competition organisers paid US$209m to a total of 416 clubs worldwide. — AFP