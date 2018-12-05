Trump meets Bush family ahead of funeral

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to visit former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush at Blair House in Washington, December 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 — President Donald Trump went in person yesterday to pay his respects to the grieving Bush family in his latest show of peacemaking with the political clan he once fought bitterly.

Trump, whose ascendancy to the head of the Republican Party saw him exchange vitriolic attacks with the establishment Bushes, has taken pains to demonstrate unity since the death of former president George H.W. Bush, aged 94, on Friday.

Ahead of tomorrow’s state funeral — where Trump will reportedly sit in the front row, but not deliver a eulogy — the president tweeted he would visit the “wonderful Bush family” at the presidential guest residence Blair House across from the White House.

On a chilly afternoon, former president George W. Bush, son of the deceased elder Bush, greeted Trump and the first lady, Melania, outside Blair House and took them inside for a private visit.

Earlier, Laura Bush went over to get a tour with Melania of the White House Christmas decorations.

Trump’s relations with the Republican establishment have been rocky since his insurgent campaign took him to the party’s nomination and then a stunning election win in 2016.

He did not attend the funeral this year of the elder Bush’s wife Barbara, even though former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were there.

Melania represented the current White House.

Trump also did not attend the funeral in August of another Republican giant, former senator John McCain.

The Bush family has assured Trump that eulogies at today’s funeral will avoid any criticism of him, The Washington Post reported.

George H.W. Bush’s body continued to lie in state yesterday at the US Capitol, where officials said more than 26,000 people so far had come to pay their respects.

After meeting with the Trumps, and one day after Monday’s somber ceremony in which much of official Washington paid their respects, George and Laura Bush made a low-key return to the Capitol rotunda, accompanied by daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, to stand once more before the flag-draped coffin.

The former president smiled warmly, shook hands and hugged visitors and well-wishers.

Several other dignitaries made appearance throughout the day including Cindy McCain, the late senator’s widow, former senator Bob Dole, and former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice. — AFP