Sofia Vergara to present docu-series on Facebook Watch (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — The Modern Family actress will executive produce and feature in Facebook Watch’s 365 Days of Love, a daily docu-series about love and relationships.

A different personal story about relationships and human connections around the world will stream daily in 2019 on the social platform.

The docu-series is co-produced by digital studio New Form and Vergara’s entertaininment company Raze.

Episodes will range in length from two to 20 minutes, and will feature stories from industry influences, emerging filmmakers and ordinary people. Vergara, best known for her role on ABC sitcom Modern Family, will appear in several stories.

The concept was developed by Kathleen Grace, CEO of New Form.

Vergara and her business partner, Luis Balaguer, will serve as executive producers, along with Noah Meisner for New Form.

It will debut on Facebook Watch on January 1, 2019.

Producers are inviting submissions from anyone interested in sharing their story on the 365 Days of Love Facebook page. — AFP-Relaxnews