Great food on menu for Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner 2018

Chef Michael Donlevy placing the final touches to the chocolate dessert. ― Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Planning a dinner is one thing but making it delicious enough to please hundreds of people can be an uphill task.

And Hilton Kuala Lumpur executive chef Michael Donlevy is raring to serve a Western set for the Malaysian AIDS Foundation's Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner 2018 that he hopes will leave every guest with a “happy tummy”.

“I’m very excited about the event. Every dish raises a new flavour and we want the guests to leave with a mouthful of flavours besides enjoying the event itself.

“Every dish as a good sense of satisfaction to a really good meal. It is a special evening, and you could not wrap it up better by finishing with a nice chocolate dessert,” Donlevy told Malay Mail during a recent food tasting session for the event at Hilton KL.

One of Donlevy's specialities, the Norwegian smoked salmon tian with salsa verdge, crab rillettes with basil, lobster and pink peppercorn oil.

The Australian chef added that they wanted to make sure the food was the winner of the evening besides what the gala dinner is all about.

“Presentation to me is key and each dish brings out an artistic look and an equally great texture.”

The gala dinner will be held after a hiatus of six years on December 16 at Hilton KL.

It aims to raise RM2.5 million towards helping people living and affected by HIV/AIDS in Malaysia.

The Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award winner will also be announced that night along with the MAF patron’s awards to recognise an outstanding contribution to end AIDS; long-serving trustees and those involved in corporate social responsibility.

Among the options that were presented during the food tasting session were a prawn and avocado with grapefruit guacamole, fondant potato, fried crispy garlic flakes, Norwegian smoked salmon tian with salsa verde and grilled Australian tenderloin of beef.

The final menu will be unveiled on the night itself.

MAF chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman who was also present during the food tasting session said guests could expect great food alongside a memorable event.

The prawn appetiser is presented with grapefruit guacamole, orange segment and micro cress salad.

“The Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner has been one of the most memorable social events of Kuala Lumpur.

“We are happy that the food served was great, and it guarantees an evening of great food alongside a memorable event,” she said.

Malay Mail is the media partner for the event.

* Tables are available in the following categories: diamond (RM50,000); platinum (RM30,000) and gold (RM20,000). For more information, please contact Nurshaliza Manaf at [email protected] or 014-504 8927 or Azahemy Abdullah at [email protected] or 016-646 5874.