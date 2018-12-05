Design Miami: Three new pieces for Louis Vuitton's Objets Nomades

'Anemona' table by Atelier Biagetti for the Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades collection. — Picture courtesy of Louis Vuitton/Atelier Biagetti via AFP

MIAMI, Dec 5 — On the occasion of the major US design event, Design Miami, set to run from December 5 to 9, Louis Vuitton has added three new pieces to its Objets Nomades collection.

For its latest offering at the trade fair, the French luxury goods house has called on designers and artists from the Atelier Biagetti, the Atelier Oï and designer Tokujin Yoshioka.

This is Vuitton's first collaboration with the Italians of Atelier Biagetti, who have come to the fair with the “Anemona” table. With its rippling base, the table inspired by the movement of water is covered in natural beige leather with an electric blue lacquer interior and an oval glass top. The piece pays homage to the Adriatic Sea, which is not far from the two designers' home city of Ravenna, and the extravagant floating costumes at the La Scala opera house in Milan, where they live and work.

The Atelier Oi is also presenting an oval glass-topped table, with criss-crossed American walnut legs that are bound together with blue leather straps. The “Serpentine,” as it is dubbed, evokes the “complex and fluid movement of traditional dance.”

'Ribbon Dance' chair by Andre Fu for the Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades collection. — Picture courtesy of Louis Vuitton/Andre Fu via AFP

As for the Japanese designer, he is presenting the “Blossom” vase, which is inspired by the historic trunk-maker's monogram. The hand-blown piece produced by master craftsmen in Murano Italy is available in transparent and black glass versions.

Don't miss the new version of the “Cocoon swing chair” by the Campana Brothers, which in its latest incarnation is covered in blue sheepskin and accessorised with lambskin cushions, Finally the “Ribbon Dance” chair by Hong Kong designer Andre Fu is also presented with turquoise cushions and black leather arms.

Objets Nomades by Louis Vuitton is a collection of furniture and objets d'art by world-renowned designers including the Campana Brothers, Patricia Urquiola, Marcel Wanders and India Mahdavi.

For information on Design Miami, click here. miami2018.designmiami.com. — AFP-Relaxnews