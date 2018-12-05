Burger King pranks McDonald’s with 1¢ ‘Whopper Detour’ offer (VIDEO)

Burger King's Whopper Detour campaign. — Picture courtesy of Burger King

NEW YORK, Dec 5 — The gloves are on. Burger King has launched a devious campaign against its biggest rival, aimed at diverting customers from McDonald’s restaurants with the lure of 1¢ (RM0.041) Whopper sandwiches.

The publicity photo is a “Whopper” of a joke. Under a blurred-out photo of the Golden Arches is the bejeweled hand of the Burger King himself, adding the letter “W” in a key place.

The result: “Billions Swerved”.

Here’s how it works: “The Whopper Detour” campaign geofences 14,000 McDonald’s locations across the US from the new BK app.

If a customer steps inside a McDonald’s restaurant, the app will unlock a Whopper sandwich for a penny.

Once the customer places the order, the user will be directed to their nearest Burger King restaurant for pick-up.

The offer is unlocked when a customer is within a 600-foot radius of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Watch the promotional video in which poor McDonald’s drive-thru workers have to contend with customers asking for the Whopper sandwich.

The promotion runs December 4 to 12. — AFP-Relaxnews