Speaker announces establishment of six new select committees

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof speaks to reporters during a media meeting in Parliament July 24, 2018. — Picture by MIera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Dewan Rakyat was informed of the establishment of six new Select Committees, a reshuffle in existing committees and the establishment of the Caucus on Reform and Governance.

Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said the announcement was made in a special statement issued by the Parliament Select Committee circulated to members of the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to him, the six new Select Committees were for Consideration of Bills; on Budget; on Defence and Home Affairs; on Rights and Gender Equality; on States and Federal Relations and on Major Public Appointments.

The Select Committee for Consideration of Bills is chaired by Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh); Select Committee on Budget chaired by Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (PH-Jeli); Select Committee for Defence and Home Affairs chaired by Datuk Mansor Othman (PH-Nibong Tebal).

Meanwhile Nor Azrina Surip (PH-Merbok) chairs the Select Committee on Rights and Gender Equality; Select Committee on State and Federal Relations chaired by Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) and William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) chairs the Select Committee on Major Public Appointments.

Nurul Izzah is among three new MPs appointed to replace existing members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Nurul Izzah replaces Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH-Johor Bahru), William Leong Jee Kean (PH-Selayang) replaces Willie Mongin (PH-Puncak Borneo), and Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) replaces Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (BN-Rompin).

The PAC comprising 12 members is currently chaired by Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (BN-Beluran), with Wong Kah Woh (PH-Ipoh Timur) as the vice-chairman.

Other members are Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah (BN-Jasin), Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bharu), Datuk Robert Lawson Chuan (PBB-Betong), Muslimin Yahaya (PH-Sungai Besar) Wong Chen (PH-Subang) , Steven Chong Shiau Yoon (PH-Tebrau), Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat), Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera), and Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang).

The Standing Orders Committee also saw a reshuffle involving Sivarasa Rasiah (PH-Sungai Buloh) who replaces Dr Azman Ismail (PH-Kuala Kedah) and Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) to replace Datuk Mansor Othman (PH-Nibong Tebal).

Those who remain in the committee are Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh (PH-Sri Gading), Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan (PH-Segambut), Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said (BN-Kuala Krau) and Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim (PAS-Kuala Terengganu).

The House Committee reshuffle involved Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PH-Kapar) who replaces Nurul Izzah while existing members are Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (PH-Sepang), Datuk Johari Abdul (PH-Sungai Petani), Alice Lau Kiong Yieng ( PH-Lanang), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS-Kubang Kerian).

Under the Committee of Privileges, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (PH-Hang Tuah Jaya) replaces Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PH-Kapar) while the existing members are Dr Md Farid Md Rafik (PH-Tanjung Piai), Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu (PH-Batu Gajah), Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) and Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (PAS-Kuala Nerus).

In addition, the Select Committee also agreed to the proposed Caucus on Reform and Governance with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) appointed as its chairman and Lim Kit Siang (DAP- Iskandar Puteri) as vice-chairman. — Bernama