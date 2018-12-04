Police have information on masterminds behind second-day riots, says Muhyiddin

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the police have information on the masterminds behind the riots at Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The police have information on the masterminds behind the riots at Sri Maha Mariamman USJ25, Subang Jaya the day after the first incident occurred, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

“Yes, the police have information,” he said in reply to reporters after attending the monthly meeting between the Home Minister and police at Bukit Aman here, today.

The riots on the second day left Fire and Rescue personnel Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim — who was on duty to put out a fire — seriously injured and is now receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Commenting on the list of 28 individuals requested to come forward and assist in the investigation, he said as of this afternoon, none of them had come.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the police were tracking down another 28 witnesses to assist with investigations into the riot incidents and requested all of them to come forward and cooperate.

The riots which took place on November 26 and 27 following disagreements over the relocation of the temple to a new site had resulted in several people being injured as well as vehicle and property damage.

To date, 83 people have been detained, and 70 have been remanded in court.

Meanwhile, participants of the gathering to celebrate the Government’s decision not to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), scheduled to be held this Saturday have urged to keep their emotions and statements in check and comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Muhyiddin said this was following the recent riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at USJ 25, Monday, which had yet to be settled, and it was feared that the rally could make the situation more tensed.

“If you want to gather, you have to be mindful of what you say and the language you use, so as not to stir any anger... we still have not settled the temple issue and the people are still worried (about the situation).

“If the rally does not take into account the current situation and do what they like, make statements which can stoke racial sentiments, I think that’s irresponsible and it should be avoided...the police will be monitoring the rally,” he said.

He also said there were enough personnel to control and monitor the gathering.

Yesterday Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) only allowed the organisers to gather at Jalan Raja in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building from 2pm to 6pm.

DBKL said it had received an application to hold the rally from the organisers which comprised Muafakat (Pertubuhan Muafakat Sejahtera Masyarakat Malaysia), Ummah (Gerakan Pembela Ummah) and Daulat (Persatuan Bekas Angkatan Tentera Tidak Berpencen Malaysia) on November 27. — Bernama