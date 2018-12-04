Jho Low snubs arrest warrant

Jho Low has again refused to surrender to Malaysian authorities over the 1MDB corruption case, after a court here issued a warrant of arrest against him. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Jho Low has again refused to surrender to Malaysian authorities over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption case, after a court here issued a warrant of arrest against the fugitive businessman.

Low’s representative said the case against the Penang-born businessman was meant to hide failures by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration in current issues, showed disregard for rule of law, and misinterpreted the Federal Constitution.

“They are no more than a continuation of the trial by media and political reprisals by the Mahathir regime.

“Mr Low maintains his innocence. As has been previously stated, Mr Low will not submit to any jurisdiction where guilt has been predetermined by politics and there is no independent legal process.

“It is clear that Mr Low cannot get a fair trial in Malaysia, where the regime has proven numerous times that they have no interest in the rule of law,” Low’s attorneys added.

National newswire Bernama reported that the magistrate’s court issued today warrants of arrest against Low and four other people to assist investigations in the 1MDB financial scandal.

They were meant to be charged in absentia with money laundering, but no proceedings were carried out and warrants of arrest were issued instead.