Selangor should ask developer to donate temple land, says MIC MP

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Cameron Highlands MP Datuk C. Sivarraajh urged the Selangor state government today to get the developer which owns the site of the Sri Maha Mariamman temple to donate the land to the temple.

The MIC vice president claimed donating the land based on corporate social responsibility would be a simple move, but noted that Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has said government intervention in the dispute between the developer and Hindu temple would create a bad precedent.

“This clearly shows the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s lack of commitment in resolving issues related to the interests of the Indian community,” Sivarraajh said in a statement.

Amirudin yesterday denied reports that his administration would acquire the land from the developer.

He repeated today that Selangor must retain its balance in the matter and show that it is not biased towards any party.

The riots at the temple in Subang Jaya last week resulted in nearly two dozen vehicles damaged or destroyed, property damage at the nearby MCT Tower, and one rescue worker being severely injured after he was mobbed.