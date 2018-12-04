Apple picks its ‘Best Of’ in the App Store

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — What was hot in Apple’s App Store this year? Apple’s curated and picked out its “Best Of 2018” list and if they aren’t on your download queues yet, maybe it’s time to check them out.
Here’s the list of what made the cut this year:
App Trend of the Year - Self-care
Game Trend of the Year - Battle Royale-style gaming
iPhone App of the Year - Procreate Pocket
iPhone Game of the Year - Donut County
iPad App of the Year - Froggipedia
iPad Game of the Year - Gorogoa
Mac App of the Year - Pixelmator Pro
Mac Game of the Year - The Gardens Between
Apple TV App of the Year - Sweat
Apple TV Game of the Year - Alto’s Odyssey
As for music, here’s what Apple picked out:
Artist of the Year: Drake
Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD
Song of the Year: I Like It -- Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin
Album of the Year: Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Ed Sheeran had the most streamed album of 2018, with many of his songs dominating local and global Top 100 Songs in the region. Besides Sheeran, K-pop acts BTS and Blackpink also dominated regional song and album charts.
Long holidays and contemplating what to watch? Perhaps check out Apple’s movie picks:
Crazy Rich Asians
Apprentice
A Star is Born
Black Panther
A Quiet Place
Faces Places
Coco
The Shape of Water
The Greatest Showman
Along with the Gods
For more apps and recommendations, also check out the Today tab in the App Store. The App Store revamp has now made it easier for users to find new apps as well as peruse curated lists and features about apps and their creators. Just remember to get on Wi-Fi and not bust your data cap!