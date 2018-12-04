Apple picks its ‘Best Of’ in the App Store

Illustrator Candice Phang (@puffingmuffin) drew up a graphic summary of this year’s Best of 2018. — Picture courtesy of Apple/Candice Phang

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — What was hot in Apple’s App Store this year? Apple’s curated and picked out its “Best Of 2018” list and if they aren’t on your download queues yet, maybe it’s time to check them out.

Here’s the list of what made the cut this year:

App Trend of the Year - Self-care

Game Trend of the Year - Battle Royale-style gaming

iPhone App of the Year - Procreate Pocket

iPhone Game of the Year - Donut County

iPad App of the Year - Froggipedia

iPad Game of the Year - Gorogoa

Mac App of the Year - Pixelmator Pro

Mac Game of the Year - The Gardens Between

Apple TV App of the Year - Sweat

Apple TV Game of the Year - Alto’s Odyssey

As for music, here’s what Apple picked out:

Artist of the Year: Drake

Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD

Song of the Year: I Like It -- Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin

Album of the Year: Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Ed Sheeran had the most streamed album of 2018, with many of his songs dominating local and global Top 100 Songs in the region. Besides Sheeran, K-pop acts BTS and Blackpink also dominated regional song and album charts.

Long holidays and contemplating what to watch? Perhaps check out Apple’s movie picks:

Crazy Rich Asians

Apprentice

A Star is Born

Black Panther

A Quiet Place

Faces Places

Coco

The Shape of Water

The Greatest Showman

Along with the Gods

For more apps and recommendations, also check out the Today tab in the App Store. The App Store revamp has now made it easier for users to find new apps as well as peruse curated lists and features about apps and their creators. Just remember to get on Wi-Fi and not bust your data cap!