Mechanic jailed two months for failing to follow police’s directive to disperse

Police bringing suspects involved in the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple rioting to court, Subang Jaya, December 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 4 — A mechanic was sentenced to two months’ in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for failing to comply with a directive to disperse by the police on Wednesday, two days after the riots first occurred at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham meted out the sentence against Mohd Shamis Samsuri, 29, after he pleaded guilty to being part of the rally which caused disturbance to public order and failing to comply with the police’s directive.

The was charged with committing the offence in front of the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Jalan Usaha, Subang Jaya at 1.15 am, Nov 28, according to Section 151 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail sentence of six months, or a fine, or both.

The court ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence from the date of his conviction today.

According to the facts of the case, during the incident, the complainant, Inspector M. Ganesh saw a group of Malay men gathered in front of the temple before the police issued a disperse order, three times.

However, after the orders were given, the accused remained in the area and was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, R.M Pavethren, 19, a technician involved in the same case was sentenced to a fine of RM4,800 on two counts of ignoring the police personnel in charge of traffic control and failing to produce an identification card.

According to the first and second charges, the man allegedly failed to produce his identification card during the inspection and ignored the orders of police personnel, Corporal Riza Ahmad Abdul Khalid who was in charge of controlling and supervising traffic at the temple area at Jalan Harmoni, Putra Heights, here at 1.15am, Nov 28.

For failing to produce his identity card, he was fined RM3,500 or four months in prison, while for the offence of ignoring the police order, the teenager was fined RM1,500 in default two months’ jail.

Deputy public prosecutors Datuk Salim Soib @ Hamid, Shafiq Hasim, Amir Nasruddin and Fairuz Johari prosecuted while both the accused were not represented. — Bernama