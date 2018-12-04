Witness of alleged assault on fireman Adib has come forward

Fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was later transferred to the National Heart Institute. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said a witness to the events during the November 26 temple riot, which led to fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim sustaining grievous injuries, has stepped forward to assist the police.

Muhammad Adib had broken ribs and bruises on his chest and abdomen after he was allegedly assaulted by rioters who forcefully pulled him out of a emergency medical response vehicle deployed to the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthaman.

The 24-year-old, who is from the Subang Jaya Emergency Response System (EMRS) unit, was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Subang Jaya Medical Centre in the wee hours of November 27 and was later transferred to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“We were told the other day, that someone has come forward, and we will pursue the matter until it is evidently proven who was at fault, and the police will take action,” Muhyiddin said, during a joint press conference with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Asked if those who mastermind the riot have been identified, Muhyiddin said: “Yes, the police indeed do have information, and those who were said to be suspected have already had action taken on them, but the latest report is that the number of those who have been detained, remanded and all that, has been increasing.”