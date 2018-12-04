IGP: Minister Waytha Moorthy to be probed under Sedition Act or Penal Code

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said Unity and Social Wellbeing Minister P. Waytha Moorthy will be investigated either under the Penal Code or the Sedition Act 1948 for remarks purportedly made after riots at a Hindu temple. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Unity and Social Wellbeing Minister P. Waytha Moorthy will be investigated either under the Penal Code or the Sedition Act 1948 for remarks purportedly made after riots at a Hindu temple, authorities said today.

“Okay, we will investigate either under the Penal Code or the Sedition Act.

“We will make recommendations to the AG,” Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun briefly said in a press conference, referring to the Attorney-General, Tommy Thomas.

Mohamad Fuzi however did not go into details of the exact law which will be used to probe the first-term minister.

Waytha Moorthy’s exact alleged offence was not specified, but Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who was also at the press conference, said that the investigation would probably focus on Waytha Moorthy’s statement allegedly made in the wake of a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya.

