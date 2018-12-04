B40 in Selangor to get more free water

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government will increase free water supply to B40 households from 20 cubic metre to 25 cubic metre starting next year. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 4 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government will increase free water supply to B40 (bottom 40 per cent) households from 20 cubic metre to 25 cubic metre starting next year.

Amiruddin revealed at the State Assembly today that the average water consumption rate for B40 families in Selangor is at 25 to 26 cubic metre per household.

“This means that all B40 groups that receive free water supply (of 20 cubic metre previously) will pay zero ringgit for water consumption every month,” he said during his winding up speech for the state development debate 2019.

However, Amirudin said the implementation will only take place around March or April next year as the government still need to prepare for the right mechanism of to regulate the initiative.

“This is the thing that needs to be finalised. I admit that the implementation would not be possible in January.

“I believe it is likely to be done in March or April next year at the earliest as we have to prepare (for it).

“All of these we’ll go through discussion and I believe in the (state assembly) March session. Once we streamline the free water supply systems, it could cut costs up to RM100 million,” he added.

Amirudin was answering an additional question from Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran on the mechanism to determine which B40 family will qualify for free water supply.