Watch your language, Muhyiddin tells anti-ICERD demonstrators

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today warned those planning to join a demonstration this Saturday against the United Nations treaty ICERD to be careful with their language.

The Pagoh MP pointed that the situation in the country was relatively tense after riots at a Hindu temple in Subang that left some in fear.

“We have given various views and advice. Most importantly, if they want to go with it, they must mind their language. The language used, so as to not provoke anger, or invoke more tension,” Muhyiddin said in a joint press conference with Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun that was broadcast live on Facebook.

“Especially when we know, we are still not done settling the temple issue, and issues are still cropping up and in places where people are worried about the trend.

“So if the ICERD gathering does not take into concern the current situation, and (demonstrators) do what they wish, by spitting words which can provoke feelings, racial and religious sentiment, I find that that is very irresponsible, and must be avoided, rightfully.”

ICERD refers to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), a United Nations treaty, which Malaysia planned to sign, but has since backtracked after uproar from right-wing Malay-Muslim groups, who feared that the treaty would result in loss of Malay special privileges and rights.

