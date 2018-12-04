Raja Kamarul Bahrin says Najib, Hishammuddin must explain ATM’s involvement in Ops Yemen 2

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to media at the lobby of the Parliament building, November 21,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein must provide an explanation on the involvement of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in Ops Yemen 2.

Amanah’s International Bureau chairman Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Shah said this was due to the fact that the operation was not approved by the previous government cabinet.

He said, for almost two years he has been questioning the actions of Hishammuddin and Najib on the ATM’s involvement.

“Why the silent Najib in particular, is it because Najib is too indebted to the Saudi royal family?” he told reporters at Parliament’s lobby today.

Yesterday, Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong during a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat said, it was understood that Hishammudddin has not received any Cabinet approval in terms of standard operating procedures for Ops Yemen 2.

Liew reportedly said, initially ATM troops were there to help with the evacuation of Malaysians in Yemen, but the mission changed to facilitating the Arab Alliance military.

On September 4, the Pakatan Harapan-led government decided to end Ops Yemen 2 by withdrawing the ATM troops from Saudi Arabia on the ground that it was not in line with Malaysia’s non-interference policy. — Bernama