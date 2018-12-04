DAP’s Aziz Bari denies plot to oust Perak MB

DAP vice chairman Abdul Aziz Bari today denied Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad’s claim that he was planning to topple the Perak mentri besar. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 4 — DAP vice chairman Abdul Aziz Bari today denied Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad’s claim that he was planning to topple the Perak mentri besar.

“I don’t know what Saarani is talking about. I have been talking with several assemblymen, including from the opposition, and the issues we discussed are based on my portfolio.

“We talk about school and other local issues and nothing to do with the plot to oust mentri besar. I can talk with anyone I want, it’s a democracy (sic) country,” Abdul Aziz told reporters on the sidelines of the state assembly here.

Saarani, when winding up his budget speech, accused Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Aziz Bari of being responsible for the move to oust Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman further alleged that the exco member concerned had met the five Umno assemblymen at five different locations in the state and also in Kuala Lumpur between November 2 and December 1.

Aziz Bari, who is also the state Education, Technology, Science and Environment committee chairmen, described Saarani’s allegations as a cheap political gimmick to create conflict among the state Pakatan Harapan leadership.

“We just have to wait until the sitting will be over tomorrow. If Ahmad Faizal is still the mentri besar, then it will be proven that Saarani is lying.

“To remove mentri besar, you need a solid vote from 30 assemblymen. DAP only has 18 state seats and if it’s true we have approached five Umno assemblymen, then we only have 23 votes,” he added. “Who are the seven more?”

When asked whether he had met Ahmad Faizal and discussed the matter, Aziz Bari said he had met him earlier.

“Yes, I met him just now and I have told him even before four months ago that I’m here not to bring him down, ‘cause if he goes down, then we will all go down,” he added.

Aziz Bari also said he is willing to cooperate with the police and the state PH council if they decide to investigate the allegation.

“I have nothing to hide and I have done nothing wrong as far as the law is concerned. DAP had already said that they would not accept individuals who jump ship and I don’t think how Saarani’s allegation could make any sense,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal, who is also the state PH chairman said the state PH council will not seek explanations from Aziz Bari over the matter, but will leave it to the PH Presidential Council to deliberate the matter and take necessary action.

He also said it was an unwise move for PH assemblymen to jump party or cooperate with Umno and PAS as the federal government is still PH.

“To bring down the existing government is not a wise act. I’m confident with my all exco members and they are not silly.

“The people have chosen them and of course they have the advantage of being leaders and elected representatives, I’m pretty sure they will not betray the people’s expectations,” he said.

State DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said that Saarani’s allegation was a fib.

“Last week Saarani accused exco from Amanah trying to topple mentri besar, but proven what he says is nothing but only lie.

“After his lie is exposed, today he followed up by another lie accusing DAP exco. It is proven again Saarani is someone with zero credibility and no one should waste any time on his act of desperado,” he added.

Nga also reiterated again that all the 31 Pakatan Harapan assemblymen are solidly with the state government leadership.

“The public should not waste time to listen to the slanderous and baseless statement made by Umno.

“We are focusing on our duty to bring development to the state and to take care of the welfare of the people of Perak,” he said.