Report: Nurul Izzah among three new PAC members

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has reportedly joined the Public Accounts Committee. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has replaced three of its members today with Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH), Selayang MP William Leong (PH) and Parit Sulong MP Datuk Noraini Ahmad (BN).

In a report by online portal Malaysiakini, it also reported that the outgoing members are Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH), Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin (PH) and Rompin MP Datuk Hasan Arifin (BN).

Hasan had served as the committee’s chairman before. Its current chairman is Umno’s Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

Government lawmakers serving the PAC are Tebrau MP Steven Choong, Subang MP Wong Chen, Hulu Langat MP Hasanudin Mohd Yunus, Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi and Bukit Bendera MP Wong Hon Wai.

Noraini will be joining her opposition peers including Jasin MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah (BN), Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS) and Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat (GPS).