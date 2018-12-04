Johor government moots community council for Felda folk

Dzulkefly Ahmad said Felda residents with private grants should have a village community management council. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 4 — Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) residents with private grants should have a village community management council (MPKK) to facilitate allocations for the implementation of basic infrastructure.

Housing and Rural Development Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the proposal was made due to the fact that some Felda areas were not equipped with basic amenities, although the area had been developed with housing projects.

“As we know, Felda will provide the infrastructure but due to the debt burden that has to be covered now there are constraints for them to do so.

“At the state level, what we will do is to encourage Felda residents who have private grants to set up their own MPKK which is under the Rural Development Ministry,” he said.

Dzulkefly (PH-Kota Iskandar) said this in his reply to a question from Rashidah Ismail (BN-Pasir Raja) at the Johor state assembly at the Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

Dzulkefly said if the Felda residents were under the council, they could apply for any basic infrastructure provisions from the ministry.

At the same time, he also welcomed Tosrin Jarvanthi (PKR-Bukit Permai) suggestion that a special unit was set up to monitor the problem areas of Felda that lacked basic facilities.