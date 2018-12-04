Experian and SBI invest US$10m into Jirnexu

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Experian, a global information services company and SBI Group, have jointly invested US$10 million into Jirnexu, a Southeast Asia FinTech pioneer, with an objective of advancing Malaysia’s FinTech ecosystem.

Managing Director of Experian SEA and Emerging Markets, Dev Dhiman said the fund would also be used to further enable banks, insurance companies and service providers to enhance interactions with their customers.

Beside the fund, he said Experian would also inject its technology into RinggitPlus.com, a comparison website for financial products such as credit cards, loans and insurance products, operated by Jirnexu.

It will provide consumers with tailored experiences, by matching each to the financial institutions and products that are right for them.

“Malaysia is a key market for Experian, driven by our largest team in the region of nearly 850 people and partnerships with some of the country’s leading financial service providers. Our partnership is to support the nation’s efforts towards higher economic efficiency, through innovations in technology, digital transformation and financial inclusion.

“Working with RinggitPlus.com, we hope to match more local businesses and consumers with the financial services they need and deliver on our promise of matching the demand and supply of financial access in the region,” he told a media briefing on the investment here, today.

Meanwhile, Jinerxu’s Chief executive Officer Yuen Tuck Siew said the investment would allow the company to personalise recommendations of its customers more accurately.

“The ability to match consumer profiles with suitable financial products or services will greatly improve access to credit. Besides technology from Experian, the investment will also be used to strengthen our services and FinTech solutions portfolio,” he said. — Bernama