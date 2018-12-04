Refer criminal actions to police too, women’s groups say of BFM allegations

A coalition of women’s rights groups has called for the involvement of police in any criminal action, following a recent allegation of sexual assault and harassment cases in business radio station BFM89.9. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — A coalition of women’s rights groups has called for the involvement of police in any criminal action, following a recent allegation of sexual assault and harassment cases in business radio station BFM89.9.

In a statement, Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) also expressed its concern over the complainant’s accusation of poor response from rights groups.

“We note the statement released by BFM89.9 yesterday that mentions steps being taken, which includes setting up an independent investigation.

“Notwithstanding the investigation, any criminal actions should be referred to the police — with the consent of the alleged survivors,” it said.

The coalition also urged steps to support and protect the alleged survivors, including safeguarding confidentiality, providing temporary change of work arrangements for the alleged accused persons and alleged complainants, access to counselling, and clear information on the status investigation process.

“Steps must also be taken to foster a work environment where complaints can be raised and properly dealt with without fear,” it said.

The coalition also called on survivors of gender-based violence to seek free and confidential support from these groups: All Women’s Action Society (AWAM), Sabah Women’s Action Resource Group, Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO), and Women’s Centre for Change Penang.

The statement was endorsed by 11 groups including the above mentioned four, and others such as Sisters in Islam, Justice For Sisters, and Persatuan Kesedaran Komuniti Selangor (EMPOWER).

Yesterday, BFM89.9 founder Malek Ali also said some of the employees involved in the complaints have taken a leave of absence.

The business radio station was hit with an anonymous letter circulated last Thursday that alleged a rape incident at an office party last year, as well as sexual harassment complaints against two male staff.

The letter writer, who claimed to be working with BFM, accused the two staff of sexually harassing her and other female colleagues with sexual propositions and comments on their dressing.

Media groups have expressed concern about the sexual harassment claims and urged media outlets to come up with robust reporting mechanisms for such complaints.