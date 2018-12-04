Here’s the new trailer for ‘Captain Marvel’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Captain Marvel’ that stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou and Annette Bening among others.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 — Marvel Studios has released the second trailer for highly anticipated female superhero film Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the centre of the maelstrom.

The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace and Clark Gregg.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel sidesteps the traditional origin-story template, and when it begins, Carol already has her powers. She’s left her earthly life behind to join an elite Kree military team called Starforce, led by Jude Law’s enigmatic commander. But before long, Carol finds herself back on Earth with new questions about her past. And she’s got a formidable enemy in the form of the Skrulls — the notorious Marvel baddies made all the more dangerous by their shape-shifting abilities. Ben Mendelsohn plays their leader Talos, who spearheads a Skrull invasion of Earth.”

Captain Marvel is set for US release on March 8, 2019.